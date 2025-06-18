NFC fraud costs Russians over $12.71 mln weekly

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Fraudsters are actively exploiting contactless technologies to steal money from Russian citizens. In particular, they use counterfeit devices equipped with NFC (Near Field Communication) functionality, resulting in losses exceeding 1 bln rubles ($12.71 mln) per week, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"When someone taps a smartphone against an ATM, the machine reads the NFC signal from the fraudster’s card. Instead of entering the PIN for their own card, the victim types in a numerical code dictated by the scammer, ostensibly a password for a ‘secure account.’ In reality, it is the PIN for the criminal’s card, and the victim ends up depositing cash directly into the scammer’s account," Kuznetsov explained.

According to him, the new scheme involves the installation of so-called ‘security applications,’ after which the fraudster retransmits the NFC signal and links their own card to the victim’s device. The situation is especially dangerous because clients themselves unwittingly tap their phones or bank cards on these counterfeit devices, unaware of the associated risks.

Sberbank emphasized that scammers continue to refine their methods of social engineering, combining traditional deception tactics with emerging technological innovations.

