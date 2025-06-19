Putin calls Russia undisputed leader in heavy lift helicopters, says even UN uses them

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is currently the undisputed leader in the production of heavy lift helicopters, which no other country in the world makes, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"We have started to approach the implementation of the heavy lift helicopter project. Russia is the world's undisputed leader; no other country makes heavy lift helicopters. The UN uses our helicopters. They carry up to 20 tons. China became interested [in them] after tragic events and natural disasters. There are other areas as well, such as space and aircraft construction," Putin said.

According to him, military-technical cooperation between Russia and China is also developing rapidly, ensuring stability in global affairs. "We have a comprehensive plan for cooperation in this area, and the Defense Ministry has its own plans for interaction, "the Russian president added.