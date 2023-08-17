Philippines interested in attracting technologies from Russia to process nickel ore

BANGKOK, August 17. /TASS/. The Philippines expressed interest in attracting Russian technological solutions to increase the processing of nickel ore in the republic, which is currently mainly exported in raw form to China. Russia’s trade mission in the Philippines announced this on its telegram channel.

On Thursday, the trade mission held talks with the leadership of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, which unites the largest enterprises in the industry.

"During the meeting, we discussed the possibilities of increasing mutually beneficial cooperation between the Philippines and Russian companies. The Philippine side showed particular interest in Russia’s technologies to automate processing, as well as in attracting Russian technological solutions to increase the processing of nickel ore in the republic," the trade mission noted.

The leadership of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines expressed its readiness to assist interested Russian enterprises in establishing contacts with local industry leaders.