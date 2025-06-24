Putin requests encouraging investment in Russian technology firms

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a number of instructions aimed at encouraging investment in securities of Russian technology firms. The list has been published on the website of the Kremlin.

In particular, the head of the state expects the government and the Bank of Russia to take "additional measures aimed at encouraging the acquisition by professional participants in the securities market of shares in technology companies implementing projects meeting the criteria (taxonomy) of technological sovereignty projects" by October 1.

Moreover, Putin expects proposals "on easing regulatory requirements for credit organizations and other professional participants in the securities market regarding investments in shares of technology companies" in the same period.