NATO summit in The Hague to focus on strengthening alliance, not Ukraine — news agency

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. Participants of the NATO summit to be held in The Hague on June 24 and 25 will discuss military spending growth and military production build-up rather than Ukraine's membership in the alliance, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the summit will be shorter than previous meetings, and the outcome will be a brief declaration.

Bloomberg also emphasized that NATO member states are working to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2032 to meet US President Donald Trump's demands. These plans will be discussed at a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers in Turkey on Wednesday and Thursday. So far, none of NATO’s 32 members, including the United States, has reached this threshold.