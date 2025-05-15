Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 2.88% to 2,840.05 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 2.99% to 1,113.98 points. The yuan exchange rate rose by 5 kopecks - to 11.11 rubles.

"Geopolitical uncertainty has grown again. In addition, oil has suffered noticeable price losses, the ruble remains strong, and the statistics data released the day before turned out to be mixed - weekly inflation began to grow, while annual inflation continued to decline," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

The leaders of growth by the end of the trading session were Segezha shares (2.95%), SPB Exchange securities (+1.99%), Sistema Holding shares (+1.7%), Aeroflot shares (+1.66%) and NSCP securities (+1.59%).

The leaders of decline by the end of the session were M.Video shares (-2.62%), Mosenergo shares (-2.3%), Pharmsintez securities (-1.96%) and Polyus shares (-1.86%).

Forecast for May 16

BCS World of Investments expects that tomorrow the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,800 - 2,900 points.

Freedom Finance Global expects that on May 16 the MOEX index will not go beyond the range of 2,800-2,900 points. The yuan exchange rate will fluctuate in the range of 11.1-11.5 rubles. The dollar exchange rate will be around 79-83 rubles, the euro rate will be around 89-93 rubles.