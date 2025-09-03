International research center to be created in Svalbard — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. An international research and educational center with participation of scientists from friendly countries is intended to be created in Svalbard, Russian Minister of Far East Development Alexey Chekunkov told TASS in an interview ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The work is underway now to create a new international research and educational center with participation of scientists from all the interested countries, the friendly ones in the first instance. Main areas of research are in the sphere of geophysics, including studies of atmosphere, hydrosphere and cryosphere, ecology, biology, paleogeography and polar medicine," Chekunkov said.

Educational modules for students and postgraduate students are anticipated to be organized, the minister said. "Projects will be implemented as part of the concept of the International Research and Educational Center in the Svalbard Archipelago, with its approval planned at the coming meeting of the governmental commission," he added.