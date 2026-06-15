Conflict around Strait of Hormuz to be resolved this year — Belarusian leader

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. The conflict around the Strait of Hormuz will be resolved this year, as certain circumstances are forcing the United States to cease its pressure on Iran, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Al Arabiya in an interview.

"It all depends literally on several people and on whether they have the will. If they do, these conflicts [in Ukraine and the Middle East] can be resolved this year, that’s for sure," he said.

"As far as the Middle East is concerned, there are simply no other options. The conflict will be resolved this year, and I hope that the conflict between the United States and Iran will be resolved soon," the Belarusian leader said. "However, I don’t think that this is the war between the United States and Iran, to begin with. It is the war between Israel and Iran, in which the United States has become embroiled because of its myopic approach and the policy of certain senior US officials."

In his opinion, resolving the conflict is necessary.

"There are certain objective reasons that compel the US leadership to stop its military pressure on Iran. And Israel will fully depend on the US stance. That is why I think that these conflicts [in Ukraine and the Middle East] can be resolved this year," Lukashenko said.