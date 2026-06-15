Lukashenko, Putin agree that Belarus must not be dragged into Ukrainian conflict

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had discussed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the unacceptability of Belarus being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine.

"We have said many times that it is absolutely inadmissible for the war between Ukraine and Russia to spill over into Belarusian territory. For various reasons," he said.

According to Lukashenko, this issue was raised "because the mass media constantly talks about it " "And I can honestly say, I can quote what the Russian president told me word for word: ‘We understand that Belarus joining the war or the conflict in any capacity is unacceptable. It would do more harm than good," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying in an interview with the Al Arabiya television channel.