Mikhail Somov vessel heads for Chukotka to supply Arctic weather stations

ARKHANGELSK, August 25. /TASS/. The Mikhail Somov scientific expedition vessel departed from Arkhangelsk heading for Chukotka to deliver supplies to weather stations along the Northern Sea Route, press service of the national hydrometeorology service's Northern Branch said.

"The Mikhail Somov scientific expedition vessel of the Northern Branch has left the port of Arkhangelsk to deliver supplies to polar stations of the Russian Hydrometeorological Service. The expedition will go along the Northern Sea Route to Chukotka's Wrangel Island," the press service said.

The vessel will deliver a shift of polar explorers, as well as fuel, food, and building materials to hard-to-reach stations of the Northern, Yakut, and Chukotka branches. To certain stations, the Mikhail Somov carries new equipment: satellite communication kits, snowmobiles, ATVs, and the Vector aerology complex.

During the voyage, specialists will service meteorological equipment, communications and energy facilities, and software. The expedition will continue for more than two months.

This year, the ship has turned 50 years. On July 8, 1975, the USSR national ensign was flown on the Mikhail Somov at the Kherson Shipyard. That date is considered the vessel's birthday.