Israeli foreign minister attends opening of Somaliland diplomatic mission in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, June 15. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Somaliland's head of state Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi attended the opening of the self-proclaimed state's diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

"Abdullahi and Saar have opened the Somaliland embassy in Jerusalem," it said in a statement, adding that Somaliland's diplomatic mission "joined the seven embassies already working in Jerusalem" – the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Fiji.

Somaliland is recognized by the international community as part of Somalia, but the Republic of Somaliland unilaterally declared state sovereignty in 1991. Somaliland is located in a strategically important region and has access to the Gulf of Aden.

On December 26, Israel became the first country in the world to recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.

In May, Somaliland's first-ever ambassador Mohamed Hagi arrived in the Jewish state and presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog.