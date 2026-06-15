Lukashenko doesn’t rule out his meeting with Trump this fall

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he doesn’t rule out a potential meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in the coming months.

"I don’t rule our such a meeting. The more so as I have been invited to the next peace summit. The next meeting will be held this fall. I have been invited to it," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying in an interview with the Al Arabiya television channel.

According to the Belarusian leader, his potential meeting with Trump should cover a range of issues rather than be focused on the release of prisoners only.

"We have the issue of embassies. We have economic and financial issues. We have a lot of issues. These issues need to be addressed as a single package. And the meeting between the two presidents should result, if not in agreements, then at least in some indication of how these issues will be resolved," he said.