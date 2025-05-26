Russian economy fourth globally by purchasing power parity — Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian economy reached the fourth position globally by the purchasing power parity, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with representatives of the business community.

"The fact that the volume of the Russian economy is now fourth across the globe by the purchasing power parity is certainly your direct merit, the result of the common work of teams of plants and companies from all regions of the Russian Federation," the head of state said. The national economy was growing at an outperforming pace over the last two years, "in fair challenging and far from being 'hothouse' conditions," Putin noted. The Russian economy grew by 4.1% in 2023 and by 4.3% in 2024, the president stressed, adding that this is a good indicator.