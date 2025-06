WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has rejected the assertion that Moscow is "playing games" in terms of talks on Ukraine, noting that he understands the logic of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's actions in the settlement process.

"He got hit. He's been doing hitting, so I understand it, but he got hit hard," Trump said, referring to Putin and commenting on the Russian government's statements about Ukraine.

"I don't think he's playing games," Trump underscored in this regard.