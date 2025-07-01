DONETSK, July 1. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the Ukrainian army’s June 30 missile attack on Donetsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has risen to three, Donetsk Urban District Head Aleksey Kulemzin said on Tuesday.

"According to updated information, a man born in 1988 was wounded in yesterday’s shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian nationalists. The wounded man is undergoing medical treatment on an outpatient basis," Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian army attacked the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk by air-launched long-range missiles on Monday evening. It was reported that a woman was killed and an underage boy and a man were injured in the attack.

Investigators of Russia’s Investigative Committee have recorded the aftermath of the attack. The Investigative Committee’s Main Military Department has said that the Ukrainian army attacked Donetsk with Storm Shadow missiles.

The Ukrainian army’s missile attack on Donetsk damaged 11 trade pavilions at the Sokol marketplace, a central store and a bank.