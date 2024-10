MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A Russian Su-34 fighter jet has used air bomb swith the unified glide/adjustment module to hit a Ukrainian stronghold in the border area of the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"The crew of the Russian Su-34 fighter jet carried out a strike on a Ukrainian stronghold and manpower in the border area of the Kursk Region. The strike was carried out by air bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module," the statement said.