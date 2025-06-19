Europe loses some $1.14 trillion by cutting Russian natural gas supplies — RDIF chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The overall European economy’s losses from the reduction of Russian natural gas supplies have already exceeded 1 trillion euros (over $1,145 trillion), Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.

"This is definitely more than one trillion of Euros [some $1,145 trillion]; this is important because we have a figure for the European Union," Dmitriev said speaking at the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in response to a question about EU’s estimated losses regarding the cuts in Russia’s natural gas supplies.

He added that at the same time the US losses from imposed sanctions against Russia exceeded $300 billion.

"It is remarkable that [US] President [Donald] Trump mentioned it a couple of days ago, this is the first recognition from the United States that sanctions are harming American business," Dmitriev said.

"This is a landmark event, and we will carry on with making such assessments," he added.

