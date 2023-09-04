Turkey, Russia moving to annual trade turnover worth $100 bln — Erdogan

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that annual trade turnover with Russia will rise from $62 bln to $100 bln soon.

"Trade turnover between Turkey and Russia currently stands at $62 bln. It is moving to the $100 bln target, which we are very happy with," Erdogan said before the start of the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

The relations between Turkey and Russia are developing positively in many areas and "are undergoing an absolutely different period," the Turkish leader noted.

In turn, the Russian president said that trade turnover between the two countries soared by 86% last year, with the positive trend persisting this year. "The rate of development of relations between Russia and Turkey reached with your direct participation persists. I would like to note that last year trade turnover climbed by more than 80%, by 86%, I think. The positive trend persisted in the first half of this year," Putin said.