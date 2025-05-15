Arctic university scientists develop nettle extract methods

ARKHANGELSK, May 15. /TASS/. Chemists at the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU, Arkhangelsk) developed a method to make nettle extract with a high content of chlorophyll, Director of the Arctic Center for Collective Use of Scientific Equipment Dmitry Kosyakov told TASS, adding the method is environmentally friendly as the used solvent is carbon dioxide in a special condition.

"Useful compounds may be extracted from nettles, and nettles are a champion in terms of chlorophyll content," the scientist said. "Carbon dioxide is a substance that easily passes into a supercritical state. When we heat it to more than 33-34 degrees Celsius and raise the pressure to high values, we get something in between a liquid state and a gas. In this condition, carbon dioxide is a good solvent. It can extract useful components from various materials, primarily from plants. And then we can receive them in pure form, because as the pressure is relieved, the fluid immediately turns into gas, and everything it has dissolved remains inside the receptacle. This is harmless, environmentally friendly, and fireproof."

The patented method is used to make nettle extract with 8% chlorophyll content, which is several times higher than in using traditional methods. Noteworthy, the product does not contain organic solvents and thus may be used as a dietary detox supplement, for improvement of gastrointestinal conditions, protection from carcinogens, and for cell aging slowing.

Earlier, used solvents were hydrocarbons, like propane. "From literature we may learn about other supercritical fluids, and as for hydrocarbons, for example, propane, it is combustible. And in that variant they received more fatty acids," he continued. "In our variant with carbon dioxide, we are more focused on extracting chlorophyll."

Chlorophyll is a green pigment, directly involved in photosynthesis. The chlorophyll molecule structure resembles hemoglobin protein's active center. This explains chlorophyll's high biological activity, as it promotes tissue repair, supports healthy intestinal flora, activates enzymes involved in the synthesis of vitamins A, E and K, stops the growth of bacteria in wounds, anaerobic bacteria and fungi in the intestine, fights toxins, and breaks down fats. Chlorophyll helps to remove toxins from the blood, lymph, liver and intracellular fluids, it is a natural antioxidant.

The daily human requirement for chlorophyll is 100 mg. This amount may be found, for example, in 200 g of spinach. The concentration of chlorophyll in nettles is higher. By using the newly developed method the country may build up production of chlorophyll and various medication forms containing it, so that in future to refuse from expensive imported analogues.