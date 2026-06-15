Lukashenko says conflict with Iran is US’ ‘fatal mistake’

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the United States made a "fatal mistake" by plunging into the conflict with Iran.

"It was a fatal mistake. They shouldn’t have done this," he said in an interview with the Al Arabiya television channel, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

When asked whether the United States acted on its own or was pushed into this by an ally, Lukashenko said that the Americans could not have made such a decision if they hadn’t wanted that. "The fact that Israel dragged America into this war is a fact. A big fact or a small one - I don’t know. Time will tell. But the fact that the Americans are not a country that can be kept on a short leash is also a fact. Therefore, it would have been impossible to drag America into this conflict like some kind of lamb if they hadn’t wanted that themselves," Lukashenko stated.