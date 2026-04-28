Russian president to meet with leader of Republic of Congo

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks today with Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is arriving on a state visit, the Kremlin press service has announced.

The two leaders will discuss the international agenda and the development of friendly Russian-Congolese relations.

Diplomatic ties between Russia and the Republic of the Congo (a Central African presidential republic, former French colony, capital Brazzaville) were established on March 16, 1964. Moscow and Brazzaville maintain regular political contacts and develop ties in trade, economy, science, education, healthcare, and humanitarian affairs.

Sassou Nguesso visited Russia officially in 2012, 2019, and 2024. He received the Order of Honor for his contribution to the bilateral relations, participated in Russia-Africa summits (2019, 2023) and the BRICS summit in Kazan (2024), and attended Moscow’s 80th Victory Day commemorations in May 2025. Putin and Sassou Nguesso last met in Beijing in September 2025.