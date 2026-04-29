Ukraine publishes recordings of Mindich discussing defense contracts, luxury homes

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Ukrainskaya Pravda outlet published recordings of businessman Timur Mindich discussing defense contracts with then-Defense Minister, now National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Secretary Rustem Umerov, as well as conversations with an associate of Vladimir Zelensky, Sergey Shefir, about pooling money for bail for former Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, with Umerov’s press service declining to comment.

In the published recordings, Mindich and Umerov discussed drone production financing, the potential sale of 33% of a company, and accepting body armor the state was rejecting. Mindich expressed concern about Umerov’s replacement. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) previously stated Mindich influenced Umerov to purchase substandard body armor worth $5.2 million.

As for conversations with Shefir, those mention deputies giving Shefir 50% of unspecified "earnings." In addition, Mindich discussed building four mansions in a dacha cooperative, including pools, security, and a dog, one each for "Vova," "Andrey," Mindich, and Chernyshov. Ukrainskaya Pravda suggested that "Vova" and "Andrey" refer to Vladimir Zelensky and his former office head Andrey Yermak.

Mindich case

On November 10, 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the SAPO announced an investigation into a major corruption scheme in the energy sector, dubbed Operation Midas. Vladimir Zelensky’s close friend, businessman Mindich was identified as the coordinator of the schemes. Searches were conducted at his residence, at the Energoatom energy company, and at the residence of Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who was later suspended. Galushchenko had served as the country’s energy minister at the time of the alleged offenses. Investigators said that participants in the scheme had laundered about $100 million. The NABU also began releasing recordings of conversations from Mindich’s apartment that revealed discussions of corrupt practices.

On November 11, charges were also brought against Chernyshov, along with Mindich. Mindich, who some have called Zelensky’s "wallet," left the country hours before the searches began and is now in Israel. On November 17, reports said that Yermak might appear in the case files under the pseudonym Ali Baba. Searches were conducted at his office and apartment on November 28, and Zelensky dismissed him later the same day.