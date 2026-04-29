US Congress Democrats may sue Trump over operation in Iran — Time

NEW YORK, April 29. /TASS/. US lawmakers from the Democratic party are exploring a possible lawsuit against US President Donald Trump if he continues the Iran military operation after May 1 without congressional approval, Time has reported.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, Trump officially notified Congress on March 2 of the start of military action, this gave him 60 days (until May 1) to operate without legislative approval.

The Democrats believe the approaching deadline offers their best chance to challenge what they view as an illegally started war. The discussions are at an early stage but could gain momentum if operations continue after May 1.