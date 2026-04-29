MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Western media’s information campaign to denigrate Malian authorities and support terrorists has failed, Vice President of the country's Transitional Council Defense Commission Fousseynou Ouattara told TASS.

"These media smear campaigns were aimed at preparing international public opinion to present barbaric and cowardly terrorist attacks as acts of liberation <...>, but the reality on the ground has destroyed their plans," he said.

Ouattara noted that the population took to the streets in Bamako, Kati, and other cities to confront well-armed terrorists with bare hands, demonstrating full support for the transitional authorities, driven not by "Stockholm syndrome" but by deep patriotism and love for their army.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on April 25, illegal armed groups attempted a coup d’etat in Mali. Units of the Africa Corps prevented the coup from succeeding and averted mass civilian casualties. The militants in Mali lost over 2,500 fighters and 102 vehicles. The fighters were trained for the coup by Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors.

Units of the Africa Corps continue to carry out their assigned tasks in Mali and remain on standby to repel militant attacks.