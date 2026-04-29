US president instructs aides to prepare for prolonged blockade of Iran — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has instructed aides to prepare a plan for a prolonged blockade of Iran by preventing vessels, including oil tankers, from leaving Iranian ports, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Trump believes that other options, such as resuming bombing or exiting the conflict, carry more risks than continuing the blockade. He is receiving conflicting advice: some officials urge increased pressure on Tehran, while others warn that closing the Strait of Hormuz or continuing the hostilities could harm the US economy and negatively impact Republicans in the midterm elections.