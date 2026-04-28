Iran does not consider war with US, Israel to be over — army

TEHRAN, April 28. /TASS/. Iran’s armed forces do not view the war with the United States as fully over, as military conditions are still in place, said Islamic Republic Army Spokesman Mohammad Akraminia.

"We do not consider the war to be over. Our current conditions are still considered wartime. The Iranian people can be sure that if the enemy resorts to aggression again, it will face new weapons and a new response from Iran," he said on state TV.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its interests.