Russia’s Andreeva through to semis of 2026 WTA Madrid Open

MADRID, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s top female tennis player Mirra Andreeva defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinals round of the 2026 WTA Madrid Open tennis tournament.

The 9th-seeded Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, outplayed her 24th-seeded opponent Fernandez 7-6 (7-1); 6-3.

"I'm so happy, I just can’t stop smiling," the tournament’s official website quoted Andreeva as saying in a post-match interview. "I'm extremely happy about the way I played and the result."

"It wouldn't be a perfect birthday if I would lose today. I really didn't want that to happen, and I was trying to give everything I had to be in a good mood tomorrow," Andreeva, who celebrates her birthday on April 29, stated.

The Russian is now set to play in the semifinals against the winner of another quarterfinals match between World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and 30th-seed Hailey Baptiste from the United States.

"Today I just tried to turn things around and not let that happen again," Andreeva stated. "I felt like I did a better job today. Still, obviously at some points I was pretty emotional as well. But I do feel like it's a tennis match, and sometimes obviously something can happen."

"The most important thing is how you handle it, and how you reset for the next point. I feel like today it was much better than yesterday," she added.

On April 27, Andreeva sweated out 6-7 (5-7); 6-3; 7-6 (7-5) over unseeded Hungarian Anna Bondar.

Andreeva, 18, is a five-time WTA champion and she is currently 8th in the WTA Rankings. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

The 2026 Madrid Open is a WTA 1,000 tournament played on clay-courts at the Park Manzanares in the Spanish capital between April 22 and May 4. This year’s tournament offers over $8.2 million in prize money. World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.