Russia needs stability at its current stage of progress, says Putin

Putin is also certain that the authorities need to meet the expectations of citizens who backed the constitutional amendments

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 2./TASS/. Russia is still going through a crucial stage in its development process, and that is why the country needs stability, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Not much time has passed by historical standards since the collapse and disintegration of the Soviet Union, and certainly modern Russia is still undergoing the development and formation stage," the president stated in his opening remarks at a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) organizing committee. According to him, "this concerns all aspects of life - both in the political system and in the economy". "We are still very vulnerable in many respects, and much, as regular folks say, has been hastily strung together, we need internal stability, time to strengthen the country, and all its institutions," the Russian leader stressed.

Putin is certain that the authorities need to meet the expectations of citizens who backed the constitutional amendments.

"The outcome of the nationwide vote shows that the overwhelming majority of Russian citizens believe that we can work better, and the so-called expanded government, from municipalities to the president, must do everything to meet people’s expectations," the head of state said opening a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organizing Committee.

Putin calls Victory Day Russia’s main holiday
The Russian leader said he was sincerely grateful to all those who had taken part in preparing and holding the jubilee events and implemented substantive projects primarily addressed to war veterans
Japan introduces ‘new lifestyle’ as it braces for second COVID-19 wave, says ambassador
According to the envoy, the measures taken allowed the country to flatten the curve in some 45 days
Russia ready to supply coronavirus vaccine, medication to global market - health minister
From the first days, Russia has been providing assistance to the countries in Europe, America and Asia, international institutions, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Health Organization
Russia reports less than 7,000 daily COVID-19 cases for sixth day in a row
The daily growth rate did not exceed 1%
EU to open borders with 14 states starting July 1, Russia and US not included
The document notes that China may be the fifteenth state if it is willing to open its borders to EU residents
Russian troops receive over 700 latest and upgraded weapon systems
The rearming of the Army and the Navy continues, the Russian defense minister said
Allegations of Russia offering money to Taliban not confirmed by US intelligence
On Monday, Pentagon spokesman Johnathan Hoffman claimed that the US Department of Defense has no facts to recognize the allegations against Russia as credible
As many as 97% of German firms oppose US sanctions against Russia, Nord Stream 2
According to a survey, 59% of companies advocate retaliation and counter sanctions by the EU
Terrorist recruiters call for spreading coronavirus in public places, official says
According to Andrei Novikov, such statements form a separate category of information and psychological threats to people
Turkey cannot re-export Russian S-400 systems without Russia’s consent, official says
The US Defense News said on Monday Senate Majority Whip John Thune had proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that would allow to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey using the US Army’s missile procurement account
US sanctions trying to stop Nord Stream 2 are unacceptable - German Foreign Office
Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen pointed out that, in addition to German, French, Dutch, and Austrian companies, as well as services, in particular, certification and supervision, may be at risk of restrictive measures
Scientists link risk of COVID-19 infection to genetic predisposition
According to the expert, it is known already that people with type A blood are the most susceptible to the coronavirus infection
Supplies of MC-21 jet to customers may start in late 2021
The plane is to obtain the Russian type approval certificate in mid-2021, according to the Russian minister of industry and trade
Russia considering Turkey’s proposal to resume flights between countries starting July 15
Russia fully closed air service with other countries at the end of March
Russian-Japanese COVID-19 test proves its effectiveness, says envoy
The diplomat noted that the applied technology "allows to make a precise diagnosis within 30 minutes and carry out three or four times more tests on the existing equipment
Press review: Trump under fire over ‘Russia bounties’ hysteria and China eyes Russian oil
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 30
Two latest nuclear-powered subs to enter service with Russian Navy by year-end
These are the submarine Kazan and the submarine Knyaz Oleg, according to the CEO of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation
Russia, Iran, Turkey view Israel’s military attacks in Syria as destabilizing - statement
According to the statement, the three presidents "reaffirmed the necessity to respect universally recognized international legal decisions"
Russia’s Su-27 fighters scrambled to intercept US spy aircraft over Black Sea
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the National Defense Control Center
Implementation of Russia’s nationwide economic recovery plan starts in July
The document contains new support measures totaling approximately 430 bln rubles ($6.04 bln)
Price of Angara rocket to decline in future — designers
Once the serial production of the Angara family of rocket is launched at the Polyot plant, their price will be comparable to the price of serial Proton launch vehicles
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2021
The restrictions were introduced back in July 2014 over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia
FSB foils Islamic State terror plot in North Caucasus
Unearthed in the cache were components for a homemade explosive device as well as electronic correspondence with IS members abroad, according to the law enforcers
Turnout in Russian constitutional vote reaches 57.4%
The nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution kicked off on June 25
Radiation levels at northwestern Russian NPPs normal — company
Nuclear and radiation security agencies of Sweden, Norway and Finland reportedly detected a slight increase in nuclear isotopes in the atmosphere above northern European territories
No side effects seen for COVID-19 vaccine volunteers, says top Moscow medical university
She also noted that adverse side effects tend to occur immediately upon administering the inoculation or within the next few hours or days
Shell Russia head: We will not be put away by uncertainty
Shell Russia’s Chairman Cederic Cremers has spoken to TASS about oil prices, Nord Stream 2 and new projects
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Deadlines for Nord Stream 2 completion to be reviewed after new US sanctions
The gas pipeline is 93% complete to date, according to official data
Russian space firm to produce several Angara carrier rockets at lower cost
The contract has been signed at the price of less than $71 million per rocket
Europe not to open borders to Russians at this stage — Lavrov
The European Commission recommended gradual reopening of external borders since July 1, according to earlier reports
78.03% Russians support constitutional amendments - CEC after counting 99% of ballots
According to the CEC, as many as 21.16% of votes were against
Press review: Trump blasts ‘Russia bounties hoax’ and EU to reopen to foreign travelers
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 29
Putin takes part in vote on constitutional amendments
The head of state visited a polling station at the Russian Academy of Sciences
Russia holds main voting day on constitutional amendments on July 1
By the decree of the President Vladimir Putin, this day has been declared non-working
Russia Foreign Ministry: NYT article on Russia in Afghanistan fake from US intelligence
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to US intelligence agencies’ involvement in Afghan drug trafficking
About 200 combat ships to take part in parades on Russia’s Navy Day
The parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt
Putin urges Russians to cast ballots on Constitution, says every vote counts
The president recalled that the vote has been going on for several days already
New US sanctions to block 700 mln euro for Nord Stream 2 completion
According to Nord Stream 2 AG, these sanctions will also endanger about 12 bln euro of investments in the EU’s energy infrastructure
77.92% of Russians support constitutional amendments
According to the latest data, the turnout was 65%
Bal coastal defense missile system hits naval target in Crimea drills
The missile gunners performed a march from their permanent base to the designated area, deployed the system and practiced the algorithm of operations for detecting naval targets, according to the Black Sea Fleet
Minsk seeks to be Moscow’s closest ally - Russian ambassador
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that his country was "the only ally Russia has left"
Tu-95MS strategic bombers launch missiles during drills in Russia’s Far East
Long-range aviation pilots practiced employing airborne weapons against ground targets and performed mid-air refueling while accomplishing flight assignments, according to the Aerospace Force
Russian Constitution has no ‘president-for-life’ post, Kremlin says
Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov put forward an idea earlier on Tuesday to make Vladimir Putin "president-for-life"
Some UN deconfliction system’s facilities in Syria used by terrorists — Russian envoy
Russia rules out any possibility of strikes at civilian facilities in Syria, despite its quitting the United Nations deconfliction mechanism, the permanent representative to the United Nations vowed
Press review: Trump’s Kosovo plan and a SWIFT embargo for Russia, China in the cards
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 25
Russian Navy to receive heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser in 2022 after repairs
The head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation declined to specify whether the ship would be armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
Russia to build new Glonass station in Brazil by year-end — Roscosmos
It will be the fifth Glonass station on the territory of the Southern American state
TASS materials shape positive picture of and fill information gap on North Korea — envoy
TASS is one of the few media outlets in the world which for many years has had its own news bureau in Pyongyang
US senator prepares proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey
Senate Majority Whip John Thune has proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would allow the purchase to be made using the US Army’s missile procurement account
Toyota provides 29 cars to Russian hospitals
Clothing was also donated within the framework of helping Russia to curb the coronavirus, Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki told TASS
