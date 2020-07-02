Russia needs stability at its current stage of progress, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 2./TASS/. Russia is still going through a crucial stage in its development process, and that is why the country needs stability, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Not much time has passed by historical standards since the collapse and disintegration of the Soviet Union, and certainly modern Russia is still undergoing the development and formation stage," the president stated in his opening remarks at a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) organizing committee. According to him, "this concerns all aspects of life - both in the political system and in the economy". "We are still very vulnerable in many respects, and much, as regular folks say, has been hastily strung together, we need internal stability, time to strengthen the country, and all its institutions," the Russian leader stressed.

Putin is certain that the authorities need to meet the expectations of citizens who backed the constitutional amendments.

"The outcome of the nationwide vote shows that the overwhelming majority of Russian citizens believe that we can work better, and the so-called expanded government, from municipalities to the president, must do everything to meet people’s expectations," the head of state said opening a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organizing Committee.