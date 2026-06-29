MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Bogodarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Bogodarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,550 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,550 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 220 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 225 troops and six Western-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 240 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 300 troops and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 485 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 80 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Luzhki, Maryino, Ryasnoye and Belaya Beryoza in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Bugayevka, Petrovka, Bely Kolodez, Losevka and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, 17 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six Western-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Podliman, Nizhnyaya Zhuravka, Shiykovka and Staroverovka in the Kharkov Region and Piskunovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the 25th Army continue destroying scattered Ukrainian armed formations. Units of the 67th Motor Rifle Division seized four enemy strongholds and 48 buildings in their advance in the western direction," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West forces eliminated over 40 Ukrainian troops, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, two ground robotic vehicles and an ammunition depot in Krasny Liman, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, six Western-made armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Druzhkovka, Klinovoye, Orekhovatka, Nikanorovka, Nikolayevka and Stenki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault units of the Battlegroup South continue active offensive operations in all the directions and clearing the territory from scattered Ukrainian armed formations in the city’s southwestern part," the ministry said.

Battlegroup South forces eliminated up to 95 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and 31 ground robotic vehicles in Konstantinovka in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 22 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Gruzskoye, Kucherov Yar and Svetloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, five motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 485 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 485 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Chaplino, Gavrilovka, Kolomiytsy and Rovnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lyubitskoye, Danilovka and Omelnik in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 485 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and six motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Kushugum, Shevchenkovskoye and Yurkovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 80 Ukrainian military personnel, 17 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV launch sites over past day

Russian troops struck the Ukrainian army’s long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage and launch sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 415 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 415 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 12 smart bombs in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs and 415 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 171,165 unmanned aerial vehicles, 664 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,956 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,749 multiple rocket launchers, 35,557 field artillery guns and mortars and 65,166 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.