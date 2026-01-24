Russian MFA condemns Ukrainian attack on medical workers

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Kiev regime committed a barbaric crime by attacking an ambulance on the same day when negotiators met for talks in Abu Dhabi, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said earlier on Saturday that three medical workers had been killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on an ambulance.

"We strongly condemn the Ukrainian armed forces’ deliberate attack on civilians and extend our condolences to the families and friends of those killed. Russian investigators and law enforcement officers will do everything possible to make sure that those involved in the crime face severe punishment," Zakharova pointed out.

According to her, the Kiev regime has taken another step towards escalation, demonstrating an irresponsible approach to efforts to resolve the conflict.

Russia demands that international organizations make an impartial assessment of "this and other crimes by Ukrainian neo-Nazis."

Abu Dhabi talks

The Emirati capital hosted Russia-US-Ukraine talks on January 23-24. Moscow’s delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, while the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.