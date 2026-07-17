KURSK, July 17. /TASS/. Artillerymen of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed 15 UAV control centers and more than 15 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, as well as more than 80 Ukrainian personnel in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions overnight, the battlegroup told TASS.

"Over the past night, artillery crews of the Battlegroup North, in conjunction with unmanned aerial vehicle operators, carried out over 200 fire missions. As a result of artillery and MLRS strikes, they destroyed 15 UAV control centers, a Berest multiple launch rocket system, a Bogdana-B towed howitzer, two ammunition depots, more than 80 personnel, and 15 Ukrainian all-terrain vehicles," the battlegroup reported.