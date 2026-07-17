Europe groundlessly accuses Russia of 'malicious activity' in cyberspace — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. European countries have again groundlessly accused Russia of engaging in "malicious activity" in cyberspace, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She recalled that on July 13, a number of unfriendly countries and organizations accused Russia of "malicious activity" in cyberspace but gave no evidence to substantiate their allegations. "Illegitimate unilateral EU restrictions were imposed against several Russian individuals and legal entities. Some European capitals lodged a protest with Russian ambassadors," she noted.

"As usual, no concrete evidence was given," Zakharova stressed. "Our requests to provide irrefutable evidence of Russia’s ‘involvement’ in unlawful actions are met with vague references to a thorough analysis of certain data conducted by competent agencies, which they claim 'cannot be shared.'"