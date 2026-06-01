Russian Foreign Ministry says new militant attacks in Mali not ruled out

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The risk of new militant attacks in Mali remains, Director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s Sub-Saharan Africa Department Anatoly Bashkin told TASS.

"Of course, everyone is expecting this [increased militant activity]. Some kind of regrouping can be expected," he said. "Especially since we understand that these groups are receiving active support from outside – both the jihadists and the Azawad Liberation Front. We also have the ability to observe these processes and, I hope, successfully counter them and be prepared for such attacks."

Bashkin expressed doubt that the combined force, a combination of jihadists and separatists from the Azawad Liberation Front, would remain united and that such massive attacks would continue after receiving the fairly harsh rebuff that was last delivered on April 25.

"But it can’t be ruled out. While they may not be as powerful, attacks and attempts to attack convoys will continue. And, accordingly, this will require reinforcement of the force and other actions by the Africa Corps and the Malian Armed Forces to mitigate these threats," the diplomat added.

Two of the largest radical groups operating in Mali – Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which identifies itself as part of al-Qaeda (designated a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), and the Azawad Liberation Front, a group created by Tuareg rebels – launched a coordinated attack on several strategically important cities and facilities in the country on April 25. By midday, the Malian Armed Forces and their international allies had regained control of the situation and began counterattacking.