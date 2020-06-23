Hainan begins construction of first underground water treatment system in China

HAIKOU, June 23. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities officially launched the construction of the first fully automated underground complex for top-notch water treatment in China located in Haikou's administrative center. According to the Hainan Daily, builders have already begun the scheduled large-scale work, which will last about a year and a half.

According to the news outlet, an object with an area of ​​more than 111,000 square meters is located near the Nandujiang River, which crosses the central and northern part of Hainan and flows into the Qiongzhou Strait. The water treatment complex is located in the new Jiangdong Economic Zone, not far from the Provincial Water Resources Authority, northwest of Meilan International Airport. When choosing a location for this key infrastructure project, the local administration also took into account transport and logistics: the municipal district highway passes nearby.

“Construction is being carried out both underground and on the surface, where the will also be facilities,” a representative of the authorities said at a press conference. “During the work, enhanced security measures were provided, advanced technologies were involved, and strategic tasks for the development of adjacent areas were taken into account.”

According to the official, in the process of water purification, advanced international standards will be observed, a number of industrial technologies will be used, including ozonation, filtering using activated carbon, and disinfection using ultraviolet equipment. "Due to this, the content of chlorine and sodium in the water will decrease, its taste will improve. The cleaning control will be carried out on the basis of 125 criteria, 19 of them have recently been added to the existing standard list," the representative said.

According to the "Plan for the formation of a water supply network", by 2035 the Hainan administration will completely solve the problem of water shortage and complete the creation of a system for the efficient distribution of water resources. The authorities intend to completely modernize the island’s unified water supply network, where the area of ​​artificial irrigation will exceed 5,300 square meters. As a result, 95% of local agricultural households will be able to independently provide themselves with water without the government's help.