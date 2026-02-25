Ukrainian attacks kill 35, injure 239 people in Belgorod Region since start of year

BELGOROD, February 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces continue to shell Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region. Since the beginning of 2026, as many as 35 civilians have been killed and 239 wounded as a result of Kiev’s strikes on the region, the regional government reported.

"Since the beginning of [2026], 35 residents of the Belgorod Region have been killed in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. Another 239 people have been injured. This is almost a threefold increase compared to 2025," the report says.

It is noted that compared to 2025, the number of vehicles hit in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces has doubled. The number of damaged and destroyed houses remained the same - more than 1,000.