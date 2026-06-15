Strategic oil reserves in the US down to minimum since 1983 — CNN

NEW YORK, June 15. /TASS/. The crude volume in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of the United States dropped to its lowest since 1983 amid the continued use of reserve to ease consequences of the conflict with Iran, CNN reported.

According to the US federal statistics, authorities released 8.9 mln barrels of oil more from the reserve last week. The reserve consequently dropped to 340.3 mln barrels, below the prior minimum recorded in July 2023.

The strategic reserve contained less oil in July 1983, when the administration of Ronald Reagan was just forming it, CNN said.