SIMFEROPOL, December 18. /TASS/. All major strategic issues related to security in the Republic of Crimea have been addressed, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said during a broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"At the moment, all key strategic issues in the Republic of Crimea have been resolved, including ensuring security, power supply, logistics and other areas. What remains is to resolve a number of issues that are minor from the state’s perspective but very important for every citizen. This includes improving the quality and standard of life: infrastructure, utilities, streets, and courtyards. This is where the authorities are focusing their main efforts and priorities," he said.

The regional head noted that over the nearly 12 years since the Crimean peninsula became part of Russia, more than 90 emergencies have occurred in the republic, including as a result of the actions of the Kiev regime. As examples, he cited the energy and water blockades imposed by the Ukrainian authorities. "Frankly, the Ukrainian authorities did everything possible to harm Crimea."