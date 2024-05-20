Macron must know that Kiev uses French weapons to commit war crimes — diplomat

LUGANSK, May 20. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry will use "the entire available arsenal of means" to make it clear to French President Emmanuel Macron that Kiev is using French weapons to commit crimes in Donbass, Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"We will use the entire arsenals of instruments we have to inform about the Ukrainian army’s terrorist strike on facilities in Lugansk with the use of foreign weapons supplied by NATO countries. In particular, Mr. Macron should know how French weapons purchased at the expense of French taxpayers and supplied to Kiev are used, how many civilians have been hurt and wounded due to such "French assistance" handed over to Ukrainian terrorists. We will do our best to inform not only Macron about this but also his international partners and the French population," he said, commenting on Ukraine’s missile attack on a Lugansk suburb earlier on Monday.

According to Miroshnik, the Russian foreign ministry calls for bringing Ukraine’s leadership to responsibility "for violating the norms and principles of humanitarian law."

On Monday morning, the Ukrainian army delivered a strike with French-made missiles on Lugansk’s Yubileiny neighborhood. The strike was followed by a fire in a residential house. Dozens other houses were damaged. Twelve people were reportedly hurt.