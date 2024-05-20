DPR’s head calls for eliminating Western combat vehicles supplied to Ukraine

MOOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Combat vehicles that are supplied to Ukraine by the West are to be eliminated, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told TASS.

"All vehicles supplied to Ukraine are to be eliminated," he said while visiting the exhibition of captured combat vehicle on Moscow’s Poklonnaya Hill.

He noted that the exhibition presents only a small part of what has been destroyed by Russian troops. According to Pushilin, the exhibition enjoys high popularity because people want to see these "indestructible vehicles. "First of all, it is interesting to see war trophies. Second, <…> to see something on TV is not the same as to see it for real. The more so as these vehicles were presented by the West as indestructible," he said.