UNITED NATIONS, May 20. /TASS/. Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has pointed to lies by Western countries in the Security Council, which manifested themselves during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kiev.

"Mr. President, a few days ago our Western colleagues gathered us in this room, painting pictures of the suffering the residents of Ukraine were exposed to without light and food due to Russian air force strikes on various infrastructure facilities in Ukrainian cities. All of this was accompanied by panegyrics to the Zelensky regime, which is allegedly fighting for the freedom and independence of its country and enjoys the support of its population. However, during our meeting, US Secretary of State Blinken was signing and dancing in a nightclub in Kiev. Before that he enjoyed a pizza in a Kiev pizzeria, the walls of which were decorated with neo-Nazi symbols and photos. All this indicates that our Western colleagues once again lied to us - there is light and food in Ukraine despite the more than two years that have passed since the beginning of the special military operation," Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Western arms supplies to Kiev.

Based on the above picture, Nebenzya also pointed to the existence of neo-Nazis in Ukraine, whom the authorities have no plans to fight against, which is well seen in the invitation to such a club of an American guest, who showed by his visit that he "intends to continue to connive with them further on."

Nebenzya said that this was not the only example of lies or understatements by Western representatives. He is certain that part of the aid package allocated by Washington will never reach Kiev.

"Let's see a number of other clear examples. For several weeks now, the Western circles of supporters for Kiev's further military operations against Russia have been enthusiastic about the allocation of the long-awaited large military aid package to the Zelensky regime by the United States. True, Ukraine will really get something out of it, and high-ranking local corrupt officials are already rejoicing at the opportrunity. However, the lion's share of the allocated resources will be spent in the US itself. American officials are not even making a secret of it," the Russian ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier described US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Kiev as "Satan’s visit." The song that the top US diplomat performed in a bar in Kiev was tantamount to a telling confession. Zakharova pointed out that Neil Young's song, Rockin' in the Free World, which Blinken performed, was critical of the administration of George H. W. Bush. The former US president vowed that he would make America 'a kinder and gentler nation.’ "Neil Young mocks this and other slogans in Rockin' in the Free World: 'We got a kinder, gentler machine gun hand’," Zakharova said.