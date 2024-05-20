Swiss 'pseudo-conference' on Ukraine peace settlement has no 'added value' — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 20. /TASS/. A conference in Switzerland on the peace settlement in Ukraine in June has no ‘added value,’ Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a briefing at the United Nations.

"The pseudo-peace conference in Switzerland, that is scheduled to be held in June, is a continuation of previously failed gatherings in Copenhagen, Jeddah, Malta and Davos, and it has no added value in principle," Nebenzya said.

According to him, the conference will be focused on "the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky peace formula, which was supported by a representative of the Kiev regime during one of the Security Council meetings last week."

"Kiev’s leader makes it no secret that the main task of the meeting [in Switzerland] is to work out an ultimatum detached from reality, which they will later try to use against our country," Nebenzya said. "All of such efforts will certainly end up in vain."

As the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs reported earlier, Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries.

According to the country's authorities, Russia has not been invited at this point. Russia is not going to participate in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, or in any other events on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's "peace formula," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated previously.

Commenting on these plans, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted earlier that this conference is "a path to nowhere" and Moscow doesn’t see the West’s readiness for an honest dialogue.