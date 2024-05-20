Protests in Iran after president's death possible, but system will endure — expert

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Street unrest in Iran against the backdrop of President Ebrahim Raisi's death is possible, but the political system will stand firm, Vladimir Sazhin, a senior researcher of the Center for the Study of Near and Middle Eastern Countries at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences has told TASS.

"On the one hand, the situation in the country is quite complicated economically, politically and ideologically. On the other hand, the population’s apathy is a hard fact. Therefore, I would not say that the president’s death will blow up the whole situation at once. Although there is a possibility that some demonstrations will follow," he said. "The death of the president does not ruin the entire system of power in the Islamic Republic of Iran. True, it is a stress for the country, but not a fatal one."

At the same time, Sazhin said, the struggle for the leverage of power in the country following Raisi's death may begin in the camp of conservatives, whom the late president represented.

"I think this struggle will intensify, because according to the Iranian Constitution an early presidential election is to be held in 50 days. Of course, on the eve of this event, the struggle will intensify precisely in the upper tiers of power," Sazhin said.

He also pointed out that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, turned 85 in April (according to other reports - he will turn 85 in July), and the country does not rule out his office will go vacant soon.

"The struggle for his position will intensify, and the death of Raisi, who was one of the main contenders, will now complicate it even more," the expert added.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati, and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem were also on board.

Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand said all passengers and crew of Raisi's helicopter had died. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports of the death of the Iranian leader in the crash.