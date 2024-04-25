Russia’s national jurisdiction must be competitive for business — Putin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The national jurisdiction of Russia must be globally competitive, while the regulatory framework must be understandable and not burdensome for business, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"Nevertheless, you, dear colleagues, still have enough gaps, bottlenecks, and problems for entrepreneurs, of course. We are well aware of this. We will consistently solve these problems to ensure that working, building and producing is more convenient, more profitable and safer in Russia. So as our national jurisdiction be globally competitive in the true sense, the regulatory framework must be clear, understandable, sufficient, and not burdensome for business," the President said.

He noted that the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, together with other business associations, is doing a lot to relieve the business environment from red tape, helping to simplify or convert administrative procedures and approvals into electronic form, and helping the government improve legislation and control and supervisory activities.

"Thanks to joint efforts, we have already made significant progress in this complex and painstaking work. And I want to thank everyone who contributes to this work," Putin said.