Iran cannot ignore US presence near its borders under Trump Route — ambassador

YEREVAN, July 8. /TASS/. Iran cannot help but be concerned about the US presence near its borders, even as Yerevan has assured Tehran that the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project will not pose threats to the Iranian side, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Khalil Shirgolami said at a news conference in Yerevan.

Asked to outline Tehran's current position on the Trump Route, the diplomat said he believes that issues related to managing possible risks and eliminating potential threats associated with the project should be part of the Armenian-Iranian agenda.

Shirgolami also drew attention to the methods used by the United States, citing Washington's violation of ceasefire agreements with Iran as an example. "Therefore, Iran's entirely rational and legitimate concerns over the presence of Americans near its borders must receive a clear reaction and response. The Armenian government has assured us that the implementation of this project and the presence of the United States on the border will not create any challenges for Iran. I believe that we need to establish a mechanism within which Armenia can realize the full potential of unblocking [regional transport links]. But, in addition, there must be clear assessments of the possible risks associated with the US presence and any potential threats to Iran," the diplomat said.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of a transport link between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. The project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

On April 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told TASS in an interview that the signing of the agreement on implementing the Trump Route project had disrupted the regional balance in the South Caucasus.