IN BRIEF: Overnight drone attacks on Russia kill civilian, damage tankers

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 415 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov last night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

One civilian was killed and several others were injured in a drone attack on the Saratov Region. Two tankers were damaged in the Taganrog Bay, and two people suffered injuries. Two people were also injured in the Tatarstan Region.

TASS has gathered the key information on the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 415 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. on July 7 and 8:00 a.m. on July 8 Moscow time (5:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. GMT), the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, the drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Vologda, Voronezh, Vladimir, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Tula, Moscow, Krasnodar and Tatarstan regions, as well as Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

- About 70 drones were destroyed in the city of Novoshakhtinsk, the town of Kamensk-Khakhtinsky and 11 districts of the southern Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on the social media platform Max.

- Air defenses shot down two Ukrainian drones over the central Ulyanovsk Region, Governor Alexey Russkikh said on Telegram.

- Air defenses destroyed six Ukrainian UAVs over the central Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov wrote on his Max channel.

- On-duty air defenses downed 12 Ukrainian drones over the southwestern Voronezh region last night, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Max.

Consequences

- One civilian was killed and several others were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Saratov Region, Governor Roman Busargin wrote on Max.

- Saratov Mayor Igor Molchanov said the attack had shattered windows at several infrastructure facilities in the city.

- Two tankers en route to the city of Rostov-on-Don were damaged in a drone strike in the Taganrog Bay, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- Two people suffered minor injuries, with one receiving outpatient care at the scene and the other being taken to the hospital for treatment.

- The crew of one of the tankers was evacuated, Slyusar noted.

- The damaged tankers were empty, and the attack caused no oil product leaks, he added.

- Two people were injured in a drone strike on the Tukayevsky District of Tatarstan, the regional leader’s press service reported.

- Ukrainian drones also attacked the city of Nizhnekamsk, where several people sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment.

- Several enterprises were damaged in Nizhnekamsk.

- A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an infrastructure facility in the Voronezh Region.

- Response teams are working to deal with the aftermath.