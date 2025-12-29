President signs law on temporary trade agreement between EAEU, Mongolia

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law ratifying the interim trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its member states and Mongolia. The document was signed on June 27, 2025, in Minsk.

The Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity is a classifier of goods used in customs operations.

The agreement provides for trade liberalization for a limited list of goods, on 367 codes of the Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity on each side. The volume of Russian exports in 2024 subject to Mongolia's tariff obligations under the agreement is estimated at $2.3 bln.

In 2024, Russia's imports from Mongolia for goods on the list of EAEU tariff obligations amounted to around $0.04 bln. This represents 89.4% of Russia's total imports from Mongolia. Savings in customs duties are estimated at $99.2 mln for Russia, and $3.7 mln for Mongolia.