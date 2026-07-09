Qatar suspends ramp-up of LNG production following attack on tanker — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, July 9. /TASS/. Qatar has decided to temporarily halt plans to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) production following an attack on an LNG tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

QatarEnergy management held a series of meetings after the attack on the vessel, and decided to suspend plans to ramp up production at the gas processing plant in Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial zone, according to the report. Operations at the facility will be scaled back to a minimum, with the number of vessels being loaded reduced.

On July 7, it was reported that Qatar’s Al-Rekayyat tanker carrying LNG and a Saudi oil tanker had come under fire in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, the Iranian broadcaster IRIB reported that the Qatari vessel attempted to pass through the strait with US Navy support. According to the report, the tanker became the target of the attack after ignoring repeated warnings.