MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. An officer of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and his accomplice have been detained in connection with the murder of Anastasia Berezovskaya, the individual responsible for the attempted assassination of businessman Vadim Yermolayev in Monaco. According to a post on the Security Service of Ukraine’s Telegram channel, there are indications that the officers may have played a role in orchestrating the assassination attempt.

Investigators reportedly examined the suspects’ financial transactions, noting that both had made multiple transfers to Berezovskaya’s cryptocurrency wallets and bank accounts. This financial activity led authorities to consider them as potential participants in the Monaco attack.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the detention of the suspects and revealed that Berezovskaya returned to Ukraine on July 1, during which she maintained communication with the suspected GUR officer and his accomplice.

It is noteworthy that Kirill Budanov led Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate from August 2020 until January 2026, after which he assumed the position of head of President Vladimir Zelensky’s office.