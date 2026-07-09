Digital economy and space industry are now inseparable — Space Energy CEO

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The digital economy is now inseparably linked to the space industry, making it essential for major digital companies to engage in dialogue with space enterprises, CEO of private space company Space Energy Georgy Emelin said on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"Such discussions should involve not only satellite and launch vehicle developers and representatives of universities, but also major digital companies, telecommunications operators, and developers of data processing services. Companies such as Yandex, VK, and telecom operators are the future consumers of space technologies. Their participation will make it possible to establish a full-fledged dialogue between developers and customers, because the digital economy and the space industry are already inseparably linked," he said.

At the same time, according to the Space Energy chief, a natural division of responsibilities is emerging between the government and the private space sector. Private companies are primarily focused on near-Earth space projects, including the development of small satellites, ultra-light and light launch vehicles, and satellite-based services, Yemelin said. Government space agencies, meanwhile, are tackling strategic tasks involving deep space exploration, as well as lunar and interplanetary programs.

"These areas do not compete with each other - they complement one another," he stressed.

The Innoprom international industrial exhibition is taking place in Ekaterinburg from July 6 to 9. Representatives from more than 50 countries, including 25 official delegations, are expected to attend this year's event. Indonesia is the partner country of the exhibition.

TASS is the event's general information partner.