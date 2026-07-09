Ukraine will begin Patriot missile production in two years at best, expert says

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The production of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine, following the transfer of the necessary license from the United States, is expected to commence no earlier than two years from now. The actual timeline could extend even further, according to Ukrainian aviation expert Konstantin Kosolap.

"The missile will not be produced until the certification is secured," Kosolap explained in an interview with Telegraf. "There are all sorts of processes to complete - measurements, tests, trials - and reports must be compiled. I believe it will take at least two years before we see the first missile produced."

He estimates that actual manufacturing might take between 23 to 25 months. Prior to that, a new factory must be constructed and the required technology mastered, which could add another year at best. "This situation is quite similar to the old adage: will nine pregnant women deliver a baby in one month? Clearly not," Kosolap remarked.

Earlier, Sergey Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on military technology and drones, acknowledged that establishing Patriot missile production in Ukraine could take several years. He was unable to provide a specific timeline for when the process might start.

Previously, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missile systems. However, as Bloomberg noted, implementing this plan will be neither quick nor easy.